Chester wins $400K for Sugar Loaf sidewalks

The town of Chester won a grant for $400,250 for the construction of sidewalks in Sugar Loaf. According to an announcement issued by the town, the funding will also allow for tree planting, the installation of solar-powered crosswalk signs, and additional signage for this historic business district. The grant was awarded through State Senator James Skoufis’ office.

”Sidewalks in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf have been a dream of many business owners and residents for decades now,” said Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge. “This grant will pay for the badly needed pedestrian-friendly improvements our main street needs after years of roadblocks and funding concerns. Thanks to Senator Skoufis and his staff for making this dream a reality!”

The project’s projected completion date is the summer of 2025.