Chester UFSD presents ‘The Little Mermaid’

Chester UFSD will be presenting “The Little Mermaid,” at Chester Academy on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The show features 135 talented students in grades four through 12, who would love to share the culmination of hard work with their community.

This spectacular Disney performance will dazzle with full rental professional costumes, a Broadway sound system, live pit professional orchestra, and classic favorites that showcase tap, Latin, ballet, and other genres.

Seating is reserved and tickets are $13 students/seniors and $15 adults. Online sales close 12 hours before show time. Any tickets left at that time will be sold at the door for $20. To purchase tickets visit https://shorturl.at/PIdkr.