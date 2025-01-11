x
Chester students practice for upcoming concert

Chester. The performance will take place Jan. 23.

Chester /
| 11 Jan 2025 | 12:10
    Students practicing ahead of their Jan. 23 concert.
    Photos courtesy the Chester Union Free School District
On Wednesday, January 8, Chester Union Free School district fifth-grade students could be seen tuning up their clarinets, gearing up for their upcoming concert on January 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. According to the school students practiced and prepared their pieces for the performance while continuing to work through their lesson books.

The district noted the importance of musical instruction in a school setting, explaining that is offers students “the opportunity to explore their creativity and enhance their cognitive skills.”