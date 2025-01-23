Chester students learn about career options

On January 7 Chester Academy junior and senior students from Today’s Students, Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT) gathered for a day of inspiration and growth at the annual Careers in Education Conference. The event began with a College Fair featuring TSTT partner colleges, offering students insights into higher education opportunities. Dr. Bettye Perkins, CEO of TSTT, delivered opening remarks that set the tone for the day.

According to the school district, throughout the conference, students engaged in transformative workshops. A Spoken Word workshop, led by a teacher from the Bronx, NY, encouraged creativity and self-expression. In the Mind Matters session, a sport psychology consultant shared strategies to help students navigate mental health challenges during their high school journey.

The day concluded with a Financial Literacy workshop led by a Chase community manager, equipping students with essential tools to build a secure financial future.

“This inspiring event empowered our future educators and leaders with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their dreams,” the school district added.