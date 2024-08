On August 27, Chester Academy welcomed new students and sixth graders at their orientation. As described by the school district, incoming sixth graders “tackled their new lockers with determination, proving that practice truly makes perfect. It was a lock-and-learn adventure for students and families. By the end of the day, they were pros at cracking the codes and ready to unlock a fantastic school year ahead.”

Classes begin September 4. Congratulations sixth graders and good luck!