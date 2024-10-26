Chester recognizes Red Ribbon Week

On Monday, October 21, students throughout Orange County flooded the Chester Academy auditorium wearing red apparel in honor of the Red Ribbon Week kickoff event at Chester Academy.

Stephen Hill, founder of Speak Sobriety and the featured speaker of the day, spoke to students about his personal hardships with drugs and alcohol and how he overcame his struggles. Hill talked about his sobriety journey and how his family and friends helped him overcome his addictions.

Speak Sobriety is an organization that raises awareness on substance use prevention and mental health awareness. The event was in partnership with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Orange County.

”Every school year a district volunteers to host, so this was our year,” said Jennifer Cuomo, middle school counselor at Chester Academy. “We have been working hard to plan this since January. Organizing a successful Red Ribbon Week kickoff event is an essential part of helping promote a drug-free and healthy lifestyle among our students and the community.” Ms. Cuomo led the planning and organization of this successful event, ensuring every detail contributed to its impact and message.

Red Ribbon Week highlights the importance of living a drug-free life. During Red Ribbon Week, people around the nation pledge to increase their knowledge by learning more about the destructive effects of drug abuse, including prescription drug misuse, and renew their commitment to live a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Superintendent Catherine O’Hara addressed the audience at a breakfast for county officials before the presentation. “We are truly honored to host this event,” said O’Hara, “Whether you serve in law enforcement, education, health services, or government, your presence here this morning reflects your commitment to the well-being of our students, schools, and communities, and we sincerely appreciate your partnership in these efforts.”

After the breakfast, students arrived at Chester Academy and made their way to the auditorium where Principal John Flanagan welcomed the audience and introduced Hill.

“Red Ribbon Week is more than just a time to say no to drugs,” said Flanagan. “It’s about empowering each and every one of you to make choices that lead to healthy, successful lives. It’s about raising awareness, educating ourselves, and supporting one another as a community committed to being drug-free.”

Afterwards, students spoke with Hill one-on-one to ask him questions about his sobriety before breaking off into groups to participate in various activities. These activities included yoga, salsa dancing, field sobriety test with impairment goggles, field games in partnership with Nike, and a canine demonstration.

Once students completed all the activities, they made their way back to the auditorium, where closing remarks were made. Chester Academy’s vocal ensemble performed “Lean on Me” before The Chester Union Free School District passed the burning bush to Goshen Central School District, which will host the Red Ribbon Week kickoff event next year. The passing of the bush symbolizes the community’s commitment to sustained substance use prevention.