Chester pre-K and kindergarten students introduced to PBIS

Chester’s pre-K and kindergarten students gathered together in the elementary school Maker Space on Friday morning, September 6, for a lively assembly introducing them to the district’s PBIS program.

The district explained that PBIS stands for “Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports,” and is an evidence-based, tiered framework that supports students’ behavioral, academic, social, emotional, and mental health. “It is how we set expectations and encourage appropriate behavior, in all school settings and situations,” the district added.

Chester’s PBIS program includes goals and prizes to encourage students be “respectful, responsible, ready, and safe” throughout the year at school, at home, and within their communities.