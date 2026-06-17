Chester moves to protect open space

The Chester Town Board voted to establish a Community Preservation Fund with the goal of protecting open space in the town. The fund was established at the June 10, where the town council also appointed an advisory board, who will work with the town planner to create a preservation plan, which must be passed by the town board.

Council approves five community members to the Preservation Fund advisory board

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge gave a brief explanation why each of the five members of the community was appointed to the Preservation Fund advisory board. Tracy Schuh because she has long been involved in community preservation efforts, David Stevenson because he is a former comprehensive plan member and former zoning board member, Michaela Hayes-Hodge because she a black dirt farmer in Chester, Ivan Bonet because he’s an attorney who specializes in land use and zoning and Simon Ziegler because he is also a farmer.

Councilman Giuseppe Cassara abstained from the vote because he said he had not had the chance to talk to the candidates. The other four board members were satisfied with the process and approved the appointments.

What is the timeline for establishing the preservation plan?

After the plan is given the green light a local law can be passed setting up a referendum this November on a new 0.75 percent real estate transfer tax to provide money for the fund. A law has been passed in Albany allowing the town to establish the tax. The town waited years for the law to be passed.

The town has until early September to create a plan because 60 days notice is needed to set up the referendum. Councilman Tom Becker abstained from the vote establishing the fund because he was concerned about creating new costs for homeowners and buyers in the town. “As much as it may preserve property, it’s at a cost,” Becker said.

Highway to spend $1.3 million on road paving

In other news, the town board passed Local Law 284, which outlines how the highway department will spend $1,330,848.18 of tax money on road paving. Most of that money will go for “general repairs” but 27 projects are specified as permanent improvements. The two largest projects are 2.19 miles on Bull Mill Road to receive oil and chip at the cost of $41,399.60 and 0.75 miles of Pine Hill Road lead to Black Meadow Road to receive milling and paving at the cost of $180,000. Those are the only two projects over $15,000.

The board also approved a request from the highway department to repair tandem truck number 7. The repair costs $30,000. A new truck would cost over $300,000.

Town extends building moratorium

The board passed a resolution extending the building moratorium by another three months. This is the last extension the board can pass without creating a new local law. The current moratorium was set to expire on June 22 and the new comprehensive plan and zoning amendments are expected to pass in July. Once the comprehensive plan is established the building moratorium can be lifted. It’s been extended multiple times since it was first passed.

Raise given to Parks and Rec head

The board voted to give Michelle Deshler a $2.0512 per hour raise. Deshler leads the Parks and Recreation Department, oversees activities at the senior center and helps live stream town meetings. Her new salary is $36 per hour.

Public voices concerns about surveillance cameras, speeding

During public comments a resident asked the town board if they would consider moving the surveillance cameras that are in front of town hall. He called them unwelcoming and unsettling. Holdridge said he would support that but needed to discuss it with the town board and police department.

Resident Robert Winter complained about people speeding by his home on Ridge Road. He said you can’t see vehicles coming on a blind spot on the road and wanted a sign installed warning vehicles of limited sight line. Holdridge offered to meet Winter at his property and see what he was talking about first hand.