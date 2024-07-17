Chester Historical Society’s 2024 exhibit opens Saturday

In celebration of its 60th year, the Chester Historical Society’s 2024 exhibit will highlight the restoration of the 1915 Erie Depot, Chester’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War, and the evolution of local farming industry.

Also featured is an exhibit celebrating the 175th birthday of Hambletonian 10, ancestor of most of today’s standardbred horses.

The featured depot restoration is documented with photographs of the depot as it existed in its abandoned state when acquired in 1991 through its restoration and grand opening on June 12, 1999, as Chester’s local history museum.

Beginning this Saturday, the depot will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 27.

For more information about the Chester Historical Society, visit chesterhistoricalsociety.com.