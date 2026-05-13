Chester, Goshen school budget vote May 19

Voters in the Chester Union Free and Goshen Central School districts will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 19 to vote on each district’s proposed budgets. Neither district has any contested seats for their boards of education.

In Goshen, voters, will also decide whether the district should purchase six school buses at a cost of $751,285.

Voting for the Chester school district will take place at Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Voting for the Goshen school district will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Goshen Board of Education Room at the Main Street Building, located at 227 Main Street, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.