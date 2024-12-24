Chester fifth graders build gingerbread houses on a budget

Chester fifth grade students recently took on the Gingerbread on a Budget STEM challenge. Students had to design and build gingerbread houses while sticking to a budget.

They had to plan a detailed blueprint with dimensions labeled in centimeters, design graham cracker walls using multiples of 3 cm only, calculate the perimeter and area of their floor plans with a maximum area of 432 cm², and stay within a $20 budget for materials.

They had two days to brainstorm, measure, and plan; two days to build, test, and improve their designs; and one day to reflect on what worked and what didn’t. The students used graph paper, Chromebooks and plenty of creativity, teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving to bring their gingerbread visions to life.