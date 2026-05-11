Chester Cemetery Association ‘Sponsor a Flag’ fundraiser returns

Once again, the Chester Cemetery Association will be sponsoring their annual “Sponsor a Flag” fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend. Last year over 500 flags were placed along Main Street and other village streets in memory of, in honor of, or compliments of an individual.

Funds raised are used to support the maintenance of the Chester Cemetery. Sponsorship is $5 per flag and a tag will be placed on the flag for the honoree.

The Chester Cemetery Association hopes to get up to 600 flags this year.

If you would like to sponsor a flag, please contact: Betty Ann at 845-742-4077, Tom Becker 845-551-3226, Fred 845-469-4374 or Michelle 845-401-0476.