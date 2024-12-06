Chester BOE suspends unidentified employee

At the Nov. 20 Chester Union Free School District Board of Education meeting, members approved a resolution to suspend an unidentified employee.

According to the meeting minutes, the board began the meeting in executive session “to discuss personnel related to the employment history of a particular individual.” Upon closing the executive session and calling the public meeting to order, the board voted unanimously “that employee No. 112024 shall be suspended with pay during the pendency of said Section 3020-a Education Law proceedings.”

When asked for more information about the motion and the employee involved, Chester District Clerk Lindsay Iannuzzi said the district has no comment.

According to NewYork Public Law, Education Law Section 3020-a deals with disciplinary procedures and penalties of tenured employees due to incompetency or misconduct.