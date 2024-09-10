Chester Academy students partake in back to school assemblies

As part of the start of the 2024-25 school year at Chester Academy, students reported to the auditorium throughout the day on Friday, September 6, to attend one of three Grade Level Assemblies (GLA).

The GLAs, led by Chester Academy Principal John Flanagan, provided students with an overview of the Chester UFSD Student Handbook/Code of Conduct, informing them on school policies, behavioral expectations, and the consequences of bad choices. Among the specific topics that Principal Flanagan touched on were the prohibition of electronics, attendance policies, bullying, vaping and drugs, and emergency protocols.

The school district shared, “Much like the PBIS assembly in our pre-k and kindergarten program this morning, these assemblies lay out a framework for creating a safe learning environment with high expectations, so that every Hambo can have the very best educational experience possible this year!”