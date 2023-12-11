Chester Academy students decorate local shops with holiday scenes

Chester Academy students from teacher Marie Kriner’s art classes recently helped decorate Chester storefronts as part of the school’s annual Holiday Window Painting event. Passersby may have seen the students on Friday, December 8, braving the chilly weather atop carefully placed ladders to adorn shop windors with paintings of festive wreaths, holly, snowmen, and other imagery to delight patrons as they windowshop this holiday season.

Stop by Main Street in Chester to see their work, and if you feel so inclined, support these local businesses while you’re at it!