Chester Academy seeks partnerships for internship program

Chester Academy is seeking more businesses and organizations to partner with for its Workplace Learning Internship Program, which allows students to get hands-on experience in potential fields they are interested in before graduating high school.

According to the school, past partnerships have allowed students to work with professionals such as bankers, graphic designers, police officers, farmers, council members, medical professionals, chefs, engineers, software developers, and more.

Students are able to learn about the day-to-day work life within a particular field as well as the importance of professionalism. An internship also provides students with the opportunity to determine if the field may be a right fit.

Mentors have provided insight into corporate culture and information on proper schooling students need for a particular career. They also offer networking opportunities and encouragement while building skills, as well as give guidance while sharing anecdotes from life experiences.

Internship experiences range from one-day visits to 10-week sessions and average around two hours or more per visit. Students typically work after school but can go to their internship site during school hours. Students are required to track their hours and maintain academic success in their other classes while in the program.

If you are a business or organization interested in sharing your expertise with students either in the classroom or in your workplace, fill out this form at bit.ly/40gqFi3 or email Jennifer Burretto, internship coordinator, at jennifer.burretto@chesterufsd.org.