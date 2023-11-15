Chester Academy inducts 20 students to National Honor Society

The Chester Academy National Honor Society held its annual Induction Ceremony on November 1. Twenty students were honored. Being inducted into this society is a prestigious achievement as students must get and maintain an overall “A” average as well as serve the Chester community at large.

“The students being inducted into NHS are hard working, smart, and dedicated students who truly deserve the recognition. They do so much for the community in their various activities, clubs, and teams,” said Dante Radeljic, the honor society’s advisor and a science teacher at the high school. “How they find the time to study, work, volunteer, and find time for hobbies is truly a testament to their determination to succeed. They are all well on their way to positive and impactful futures.”

Congratulations to the following inductees:

Alma Astras

Jemma Bastian

Helayna Benard

Carlista Cambria

Stephanie Clark

Arianna Doughty

Jailyn Fernandez

Joseph Grassi

James-Ray Hernandez

Sofia Kharchenko

Kwadwo Osei Kawanin

Lauren Panebianco

Ava Panico

Krisha Patel

Genesis Ramirez

Tyson Reilly

Alexander Solimando

Ava Stoby

Allison Teshome

David Trinh