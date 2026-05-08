Chester Academy holds celebratory breakfast to honor end of Work-Based Learning Program

Chester Academy’s cafeteria was filled with energy and gratitude on April 28, as students, business mentors, educators, and supporters gathered for the annual Work-Based Learning Program wrap-up and recognition breakfast. This event, hosted by guidance counselor and work-based learning coordinator Jennifer Burretto, celebrated a year of growth, partnership, and achievement in Chester Academy’s Work-Based Learning (WBL) Program—a model initiative that reflects the Chester Union Free School District’s commitment to preparing students for the many pathways they may choose for their futures.

Burretto opened the breakfast with enthusiasm about this year’s accomplishments, highlighting the excitement and pride felt throughout the Chester Academy community. “Each year, this breakfast is a highlight for me; it’s incredible to see everyone come together and celebrate the achievements of our students and the dedication of our mentors.” That community feeling was in full effect in the room, as mentors who had generously given their time sat alongside students whose pathways and choices they’d helped to inform.

Chester’s WBL program, guided in part by the New York State Education Department’s framework, bridges classroom learning with hands-on, career-connected experiences. Over the past year, Chester Academy facilitated 62 job shadowing and internship placements for juniors and seniors, with even more opportunities still in the works. These placements allow students to explore professional environments, gain valuable career insights, and develop skills essential for success beyond high school.

Burretto emphasized that students are the heart of this program, praising their determination to venture beyond their comfort zones and tackle unfamiliar opportunities. “Your determination to take on new challenges, learn in professional environments, and push yourselves speaks volumes about your potential and your character,” she told the group. Many students initially came to Burretto unsure of their career interests, but found clarity and confidence through their internships. “Some of you came in with no clear idea of what you wanted to do, and you were nervous... but you found the courage to take that important first step!”

A key feature of the breakfast was the recognition of business mentors—many of whom attended the event. Burretto expressed the district’s gratitude for their generosity, guidance, and patience, noting that their contributions extended far beyond technical training. “You’ve helped to build confidence, professionalism, and vision in the next generation of our workforce. You gave them a gift—something they’ll never get from a phone or social media. You gave them actual, real-life experience.”

The mentors’ impact was evident in the ways students reflected on their experiences. “It’s really neat when they come in, and they’re excited to share all the things they learned,” Burretto said. She went on to share direct feedback from students, recalling how one told her, “I realized a 9-to-5 job is not for me,” while another reflected, “I really like working with people here.” These candid student insights highlight a level of self-awareness that will serve them well in any career path.

Burretto also drew special attention to internal mentors, those Chester UFSD employees who took on mentees as part of the program. Along with providing specialized guidance and professional experience, this aspect of the program also solved a big potential issue: transportation. When just getting to an internship presents challenges, having willing mentors on-site has helped make the WBL program accessible to everyone. “Our in-district options are just incredible year to year,” Burretto said. “No one has to worry about how they’re going to get to work, because our buildings and grounds people, our teachers, our nurses, our administrators, everyone here has not only been willing but excited to take part.”