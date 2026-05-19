Chabad Goshen Hebrew School students create ‘cheesecake in a jar’ for Shavuot

In preparation for the upcoming holiday of Shavuot, the children of Chabad Goshen Hebrew School had a wonderful time making “cheesecake in a jar,” learning about the tradition of eating dairy foods on Shavuot. Shavuot celebrates the giving of the Torah and the Ten Commandments to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai.



Chabad Goshen invites the entire community to join our free Shavuot Dairy Party this Friday 5:45 p.m. featuring the reading of the Ten Commandments, a delicious dairy buffet, an ice cream party, and special gifts for the children. All are welcome to attend this meaningful and family-friendly holiday celebration.

Email Chabadgoshen@gmail.com to reserve.