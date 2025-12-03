Chabad community Chanukah events

Chabad of Orange County, headed by Rabbi Pesach and Chana Burston invites the community to spread light together with a variety of events. Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The celebrations are open to all and are free of charge. The ceremonies will include the traditional lighting of the menorah, as well as joyous Chanukah songs, dreidels, hot latkes and other traditional Chanukah treats such as doughnuts and chocolate “gelt.” Local dignitaries will be joining and sharing words of greeting.

“The menorah’s message is all the more relevant today,” Burston said. The menorah demonstrates light over darkness, freedom over oppression and religious freedom. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Chanukah event highlights include:

· Martinis and Miracles – The Jewish Women’s Circle will gather on Saturday, Dec. 6 for a pre-Chanukah glass etching event. ChabadOrange.com/JWC

· Miracle Makers Olive Press – Kids get to learn about the Chanukah miracle with an interactive olive oil making workshop. Sunday, Dec. 7 at 11:15 a.m. ChabadOrange.com/CKidsClub

· The Great Lego Menorah Build & Celebration – Sunday, Dec. 14, 3:00 p.m. at Chabad. Interactive, guided building of Orange County’s tallest Lego menorah, the event will include live music, latkes, doughnuts, crafts and more. Register at ChabadOrange.com/LegoLights

· Tuxedo Menorah Lighting – Monday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. at Tuxedo Train Station, 240 Route 17. Menorah lighting will be outdoors, followed by reception inside the train station community room. Latkes, doughnuts and hot chocolate will be served. This event is free of charge. Register at ChabadOrange.com/TuxedoLight

· Epic Fire Truck Gelt Drop & Chanukah Celebration – Tuesday, Dec. 16, 6:00 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 1786 Kings Highway, Chester. Latkes and Donuts, songs and festivities. Register at ChabadOrange.com/GeltDrop.

Chanukah resources

· Got Candles? Traveling? Pick up your FREE Chanukah Kit at Chabad.

· IDF Chanukah Party – Partner with us in bringing the joy of Chanukah to our modern-day Maccabees - the IDF heroes - on an IDF army base in Israel. www.ChabadOrange.com/IDF

· Toy Drive – Chabad Teens are holding a holiday toy drive to be distributed to children with special needs.

· Chanukah Mega-Site & Holiday Guides – If you are wondering whether to light the Menorah from right to left or left to right, what blessings you can make or I make? or if you have to eat fried foods on Chanukah, be sure to check out Chabad’s special Chanukah website. at www.ChabadOrange.com/chanukah is your gateway to the world’s premiere Chanukah site, loaded with content such as Chanukah how-to guides, recipes, insights, videos and games, virtual Chanukah cards, the story of Chanukah, and much more. If you are traveling, you can also view its listing of Chanukah celebrations worldwide.

About Chanukah

Chanukah – the Festival of Lights – begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 14 and runs through Monday, Dec. 22. It recalls the victory more than 2100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people, over the forces of a ruthless enemy that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom. Jews celebrate Chanukah for eight days by lighting an eight-branched candelabrum known as a menorah. Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness.

The Chabad of Orange County is located at 94 Gilbert St. in Monroe.