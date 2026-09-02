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CES Host Ice Cream Social to Kick off the school year!
Chester. Local students came to CES to kick off the school year on Aug. 26. The school first held their UPK orientation and then open the doors for students to visit their classrooms, drop off their supplies, play and celebrate with ice cream!!
| 02 Sep 2026 | 02:02
CES UPK Orientation and Ice Cream Social. Photos by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
CES UPK Orientation and Ice Cream Social. Photos by Sammie Finch
(
Sammie Finch Photography
)
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