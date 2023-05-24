Celebration. Veterans Breakfast to feature speaker, award presentation

Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties will host a Veterans Celebration Breakfast on June 14. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Otterkill Country Club. All veterans are invited to attend for free.

Alan C. Mack, author of “A Night Stalker’s Wars” will be the featured special guest.

Chief Warrant Officer Five (retired) Mack served over 35 years in the U.S. Army, logging more than 6,700 flying hours. His awards include the Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Bronze Stars, 10 Air Medals (one with Valor Device), and a Combat Action Badge. He logged more than 6,700 flying hours. As a Special Operations Flight Leader, Mack collaborated with Army Rangers, Delta Force, Special Forces, Navy SEALS, and other Government agencies. He also served as Commander of the West Point Military Academy Aviation Detachment. He currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner for Orange County, NY’s Division of Emergency Management, and lives in the Hudson Valley with his wife, Patti.

The Paul V. Rader Vet-to-Vet Volunteer Award will be presented to Robert M. Burton, US Air Force, MSGT (retired).

The Otterkill Country Club is located at 258 Maybrook Road in Campbell Hall. As space is limited, registration in advance is required.

Register online at http://: https://hospiceoforange.com/event/2023-veterans-celebration or call Advancement Department 845-561-6111.