Candidate Q&A: Robert Courtenay for Chester Town Council, Ward 1

Why are you running for Town Council?

Our community needs experienced, responsible, and forward-thinking leadership. My record includes acquiring a 24/7 ambulance service, passing tax exemptions for seniors/first responders, gaining $1.2 million in grants, bringing back Friday Night Lights for our kids, cutting hundreds of thousands in wasteful spending and getting our open space preservation fund bill over the finish line.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1. Affordability. I’ve worked with the Town Board to cut [more than] $200,000 in unnecessary spending. I’m also targeting grant funding to pay for infrastructure and park upgrades, so we don’t need to tax you on those items. I know every dollar counts and I’m committed to doing everything I can to keep your pocket full.

2. Infrastructure. I was proud to help secure a $400,000 grant to create sidewalks in Sugar Loaf, fund $350,000 in sewer improvements for Surrey Meadows, upgrade our water districts and properly fund our highway department. We have also been awarded $300,000 in grant funds for Carpenter Community Park to pay for renovated bathrooms and new walkways, which will be coming soon.

3. Open space preservation. We have a suburban/rural town, and I would like to see it stay that way. I’ve advocated for the signing of our open space bill in Albany for the last six years. After it was passed and signed in October 2025, we finally have a funding mechanism to preserve open space. We need our residents to vote yes on its referendum this November to see it through. I’ve also updated our Comprehensive Plan to tighten up our building, planning, and zoning codes to maintain Chester’s character and quality of life.

Briefly explain why you are the best candidate for this position.

I want to make it clear I completely respect my new opponent and his background. However, I’m the only experienced Town Council candidate. I work with everyone at the end of the day, regardless of any disagreements. I am uniquely equipped to represent our ward as I’ve lived in Surrey Meadows and Chester for most of my life. I have a good relationship with our village counterparts. I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished, and I want to do more for Ward 1 and Chester.