BOCES CTE students win big at Region IV SkillsUSA competition

Nineteen Orange-Ulster BOCES Career and Technical Education (CTE) students earned medals at the Area IV SkillsUSA Regional Competition held at the Amy Bull Crist Campus in Goshen on February 10, including one from the Goshen school district, three from Monroe-Woodbury, and one from Port Jervis.

Nearly 300 students from various high schools and BOCES facilities showcased the skills they have developed in their CTE program. The annual event featured students from technical schools and BOCES programs throughout the Hudson Valley competing in 38 events ranging from advertising design to welding.

All SkillsUSA members will have the opportunity to compete in their area of study at the NYS Competition in Syracuse. This event will take place April 24 through 26.

“At OUBOCES, we are committed to providing our students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers,” the school said in its announcement. “Participation in events such as the SkillsUSA competition is a valuable opportunity for our students to demonstrate their skills and gain confidence and experience in their respective fields.”

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit organization that creates a partnership between students, teachers and industry workers “in an effort to create and sustain a skilled workforce in America,” OUBOCES explained. “Through career and technical education programs, events and competitions, SkillsUSA endeavors to empower members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.”

Below is a list of winners and their competition of choice by school district.

Goshen Central School District

Alma Baez, third place, Animal Careers

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District

Emely Carranza, first place, Cosmetology Quiz Bowl

Lea Quinn, first place, Esthetics

Jolie Anastos Johnson, third place, Job Skills Demo Year 2

Port Jervis Central School District

Denise Ennis, first place, Food Prep