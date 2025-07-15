Battle of Minisink ceremony

The 246th anniversary of the Battle of Minisink will be remembered and the fallen soldiers honored at the Minisink Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) annual commemoration service on July 22 at 11 a.m.

The service will be held on the grounds surrounding the Battle of Minisink Monument near the First Presbyterian Church at 33 Park Place in the Goshen where the remains of the 46 soldiers from the battle were buried in 1822.

The monument was made possible by Dr. Merit H. Cash, who lived a mile or so from where the Minisink battle remains were brought overnight on their way back to Goshen. In 1820, the Orange County Medical Society rekindled interest in retrieving the remains of the fallen soldiers that had lain in the wilderness along the Delaware for 43 years, as Dr. Benjamin Tusten of Goshen died in the battle.

In 1861, Cash left Orange County $4,000 via his will for the erection of a monument to honor the memory of the those who died in the battle. The monument was completed in time for a dedication ceremony on July 22, 1862.

The Minisink DAR continues to raise funds to have the monument repaired and renovated by 2029 - the battle’s 250th anniversary. Fundraising campaign contributions can be mailed to: Minisink DAR Chapter, P.O. Box 704, Goshen, N.Y. 10924.