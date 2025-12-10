Auxiliary gives annual donation

The Auxiliary of Goshen Historic Track presented its annual donation to the track, awarding a record-breaking $25,000 — the highest annual contribution to date.

The donation was made possible through dedicated fundraising efforts including the annual restaurant raffle, Wheel of Chance and merchandise sales during four days of racing, and the Junk in the Trunk event.

Goshen Historic Track extends its sincere gratitude to the Auxiliary, whose hard work and commitment will keep the Track trotting and pacing for another year.