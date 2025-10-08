  1. Home
Area competitors fall in line for the Sugarloaf 5K Run/Walk

Sugarloaf. Just under 200 runners braved the course for the second annual event.

Sugar Loaf NY /
| 08 Oct 2025 | 07:36
    Competitors in the Second Annual Sugarloaf 5K start the Oct. 4 race.
    Race winner Darryl Domer from Chester finished in :18:00.
    Women’s winner Dana Lynch of Middletown with her winner’s handcrafted wooden medallion.
The Sugarloaf Community Foundation held its Second Annual 5K Run/Walk on Sunday Oct. 4. Close to 200 runners tackled the course, which began on White Oak Drive and wound its way past the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center. Last year, over 150 runners from Goshen, Warwick and Chester participated.

Darryl Domer of Chester won the race in 16:05. The women’s winner was Dana Lynch of Middletown, who finished in 21:20.

After the race, runners and spectators were encouraged to explore Sugar Loaf’s artisan shops, galleries, and eateries, enjoying a full-day Hudson Valley experience.

The event was organized by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, and raised money for Sugar Loaf infrastructure improvements.