Arbor Day tree planted in remembrance of Jack Deshler

The town and village of Chester held a special Arbor Day tree planting in memory of the late Jack Deshler on April 25 at Carpenter Community Park.

Town, village, police and fire officials were among those gathered at the park for the event. Chester resident Jim Wickes of Wickes Arborists donated a sugar maple, the official state tree of New York, to be planted on a small hill at the park. Orange & Rockland gave away saplings to local residents in the spirit of Arbor Day, which is a day to encourage the planting of new trees.

Chester Conservation Advisory Council member and Preservation Collective President Tracy Schuh, Chester Village Trustee Brian Boone, Board of Fire Commissioners Jon Sezack, Chester Fire Department Chief Tom Marchiano, Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge and Jack’s daughter, Michele Deshler, spoke at the dedication ceremony.

Chester resident and official Jack Deshler passed away in September at the age of 82. He left behind a legacy of service to the community, filling many different roles over the course of his life.

He served as a Chester village trustee, a postman and postmaster for the Chester Post Office, a volunteer firefighter in the Chester Fire District, also serving as fire commissioner, a 911 dispatcher for Orange County, and a police officer in the Village of Goshen, among other community roles.

“He has tears in heaven rolling down today,” Michele Deshler said of the event.

Chief Marchiano, who has been a member of the volunteer fire department for 20 years since he was 16, said, “He was someone to look up to. Anyone Jack took under his wing and discussed tactics with moved on to become chief.”

Sezack added, “I hope I can live up to his expectations and the standards he set.”

Holdridge said he did not have the privilege of meeting Jack Deshler, but appreciated his service. He thanked his daughter Michele for her work at Town Hall.

A plaque honoring Deshler will eventually be laid at the base of the sugar maple; however, it was not ready for the April 25 ceremony. The first Arbor Day in the U.S. was celebrated in Nebraska in 1872. It has grown to become a multinational day of observance. It is celebrated in the United States annually each April.

Trustee Boone said he hopes people who see this tree “will be inspired to get involved, establish roots in our community, and give back just as Mr. Jack Deshler has done.”