Annual Goshen ornament to feature St. James’ Episcopal Church

The highly anticipated annual Goshen ornament has been unveiled, featuring this year’s design: St. James’ Episcopal Church, one of the village’s most recognizable and enduring landmarks. Continuing the beloved tradition of celebrating Goshen’s history through handcrafted ornaments is Linda Mabie, formerly of Linda’s Office Supplies & Gifts.

Sales begin Friday, Sept. 18, at the Goshen Farmers Market, where Mabie will be selling ornaments through the end of October. A limited selection of past Goshen ornaments and other Goshen-themed merchandise will also be available.

Now in its 14th year, the ornament series has featured many of Goshen’s iconic landmarks, including the Historic Goshen Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, the Harness Racing Museum, the Cataract Fire House, and last year’s Orange Blossom Monument. Each glass ornament is individually handcrafted in Ecuador, making every piece a unique work of art.

Mabie shared why she selected St. James’ Episcopal Church for this year’s ornament.

“Every year I look for a landmark that tells part of Goshen’s story, and St. James’ Episcopal Church is truly one of our village’s treasures. Its beautiful Gothic architecture and more than 200 years of history have made it a familiar and welcoming sight for generations of residents and visitors alike. I hope this ornament not only brings back cherished memories but also celebrates the rich heritage that makes Goshen such a special place to call home.”

Ornaments are priced at $14.95 and will be available beginning Sept. 18 at the Goshen Farmers Market. They may also be purchased at 22 West, the former home of Linda’s Office Supplies, located at 22 West Main Street in Goshen.

For more information and updates on the Farmers Market schedule, visit facebook.com/LindasOfficeSupplies.