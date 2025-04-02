Annette Petry inducted into the Burke Catholic High School Hall of Fame

Annette Petry of Milford has been inducted into the John S. Burke Catholic High School Hall of Fame at the school’s 2025 Family, Friends and Alumni Hall of Fame Gala.

The Burke Hall of Fame honors individuals who exemplify the highest ideals of Catholic education.

Petry, a catechetical teacher in the Children’s Faith Formation Program at the Church of Saint Patrick in Milford, Pa., is a former Burke Catholic High School faculty member, teaching 10th grade students and Seniors, instilling in them a love of history, both other cultures and our own.

Petry describes her experiences as “many and varied” and that she was always doing what she loved.

“I have been blessed with so many happy days as a Burke Catholic teacher,” Petry said, “and have so many wonderful memories of my students, whom I will never forget.”

Some of her best memories include the reenactment of the Nuremberg Trials with the 10th grade Honor students and as moderator of the UN Club, helping the students write resolutions during the four-day conferences at various universities.

Holding a Masters Degree in the category of Reading Specialist and Learning Differences, she was called upon to establish a resource room for students needing extra help.

Following retirement, Petry joined the Wayne Pike Adult Literary Program, working with adults who wished to obtain their GEDs, learn to speak and write in English or receive help in basic skills.

She continues her involvement privately in this impactful work.