Alumni visit Chester Academy

On January 8, Chester Academy kicked off the new year by welcoming back five alumni to share their experiences and insights with our juniors and seniors. These accomplished graduates spoke about transitioning from high school to college, offering advice and answering students’ questions on on-campus housing, athletics, career paths, and more, the school district shared.

“Their stories and advice were inspiring, helping our students envision and prepare for the exciting opportunities ahead. We are so grateful to our alumni for giving back to their school community and supporting the next generation of Chester Academy graduates,” The school district said in its newsletter.

The alumni included Haley Wilton (Class of 2018), Jonathan Walters Suber (Class of 2021), Emily Petramale (Class of 2022), Molly Farley (Class of 2024), and Andre Jenkins (Class of 2024).