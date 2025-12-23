Dana Distributors, in partnership with Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan County Law Enforcement agencies and Anheuser-Busch, announced the launch of the 21st Annual ALERTCAB Program, providing free cab and Uber rides to help prevent drunk driving and improve road safety during the 2025 holiday season.

This year also introduces a NEW Alternative Zero-Alcohol Beer Initiative featuring Michelob Ultra 0.0and Stella Artois 0.0, promoting responsible choices and safe celebrations.

Founded in 2004, the ALERTCAB Program provides free safe-ride options throughout the Hudson Valley region during key holiday periods and remains a cornerstone of local public safety efforts.

“Our mission has always been simple — save lives and give people a safe way home,” said Tom Kennedy of Dana Distributors. “With the support of law enforcement, our partners at Anheuser-Busch, and the introduction of more zero-alcohol choices, we are strengthening our community commitment to responsible celebrations during the holiday season.”