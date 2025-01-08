Academy carolers delight Chester Elementary students

Members of the Chester Academy Voice Ensemble, directed by Rachel Scali, visited the elementary school on Friday, December 20, to spread some festive cheer in the form of Christmas carols and other seasonal songs. The carolers walked the halls and popped into classrooms, singing carols and prompting more than one sing-a-long.

Another longstanding Voice Ensemble holiday tradition is their tradition performance at the Glen Arden Residency. They were there on Thursday, along with a small group of Chester instrumentalists, the school district shared.