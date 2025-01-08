x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Academy carolers delight Chester Elementary students

Chester. The Voice Ensemble also performed at Glen Arden.

Chester /
| 08 Jan 2025 | 10:42
    The Voice Ensemble performing at Glen Arden.
    The Voice Ensemble performing at Glen Arden. ( Photos shared by the Chester Union Free School District)
    The students performed for the Glen Arden residents.
    The students performed for the Glen Arden residents.

Members of the Chester Academy Voice Ensemble, directed by Rachel Scali, visited the elementary school on Friday, December 20, to spread some festive cheer in the form of Christmas carols and other seasonal songs. The carolers walked the halls and popped into classrooms, singing carols and prompting more than one sing-a-long.

Another longstanding Voice Ensemble holiday tradition is their tradition performance at the Glen Arden Residency. They were there on Thursday, along with a small group of Chester instrumentalists, the school district shared.