x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

2024 eclipse in photos

Goshen. New York’s next total solar eclipse will take place in 2079.

Chester /
| 09 Apr 2024 | 03:05
    Warwick resident Robert Breese captured the eclipse about halfway through its coverage.
    Warwick resident Robert Breese captured the eclipse about halfway through its coverage. ( Photo by Robert Breese)
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter.
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter.
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter.
    C.J. Hooker Middle School students view the solar eclipse through a telescope with a solar filter. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event.
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event.
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event.
    Faculty, staff, and several students took to the athletic fields to observe the celestial event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event.
    Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School students and teachers got a chance to witness this event. ( Photo courtesy the Goshen Central School District)
    Chester Elementary School students watched as the moon blocked light from the sun.
    Chester Elementary School students watched as the moon blocked light from the sun. ( Photo courtesy the Chester Union Free School District)
    Chester Elementary School students watched as the moon blocked light from the sun.
    Chester Elementary School students watched as the moon blocked light from the sun. ( Photo courtesy the Chester Union Free School District)
    Chester Academy students could be seen lounging on the lawn as the eclipse took place Monday afternoon.
    Chester Academy students could be seen lounging on the lawn as the eclipse took place Monday afternoon. ( Photo courtesy the Chester Union Free School District)
    Even members of the CUFSD faculty couldn’t resist witnessing this rare cosmic event.
    Even members of the CUFSD faculty couldn’t resist witnessing this rare cosmic event. ( Photo courtesy the Chester Union Free School District)
    Clouds took hold of the sky as the eclipse waned.
    Clouds took hold of the sky as the eclipse waned. ( Photo courtesy the Chester Union Free School District)

On April 8, 2024, the Orange County area enjoyed a solar eclipse, a rare cosmic event for the U.S. when the moon gradually blocks the sun, sending the area into temporary darkness in the middle of the day.

Onlookers donned their eclipse glasses to capture a glimpse of the sun disappearing behind the moon. While the sun was completely covered by the moon in upstate NY, at about 3:25 p.m. that day, our region enjoyed a coverage rate of 89%, meaning just a sliver of the sun could still be seen.

Some local schools distributed glasses and held viewings on their lawns after an early dismissal in honor of the historic event. Select libraries and government offices also closed to observe the eclipse. The entire event was concluded by 4:36 p.m.

For those who missed it, don’t worry, New York’s next total solar eclipse will take place in 2079. And if you don’t feel like keeping your eclipse glasses, organizations such as Astronomers Without Borders and Eclipse Glasses USA are collecting them to be donated to communities across the globe who will be experiencing their own solar eclipses in the months and years to come.