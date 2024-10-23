13 Chester Academy students Inducted into National Honor Society

The newest members of the National Honor Society (NHS) at Chester Academy were on stage, passing the torch and lighting candles to commemorate their induction on Wednesday, October 16. NHS is a prestigious student organization that recognizes and promotes honor, scholarship, service, leadership and character. The Chester Academy chapter has been inducting members since 1987.

“Membership in the National Honor Society is an honor and a privilege,” said Principal John Flanagan during his welcome to the audience. “As you will hear tonight, NHS members are recognized for maintaining the highest standards of personal qualities and honor those around them with their service. On behalf of all members of our faculty, staff and administrators, thank you to our members of NHS for setting such high standards and for being role models in our school and community.”

Senior Tyson Reilly, chapter president and Master of Ceremonies, addressed the audience and emphasized the excellence NHS students represent for the school and community before lighting the first candle, which represents honor. Other members of the chapter then discussed the scholarship, service, leadership, and character pillars members of the society possess.

“Throughout the year, members of our chapter serve as role models for other students,” said Reilly. “In addition to strong academic records which established the eligibility for membership, our chapter members are leaders in many student organizations and we serve our school and community through many activities including fundraising and service. We are proud of this record of accomplishment and welcome these new members who bring new energy in support of our continuing work and NHS members.”

Earth science teacher and keynote speaker Felicia Quinn then focused on the pillars of service and character, highlighting that these qualities represent the core of living a life that is meaningful and rewarding.

“Today is a celebration not only of your academic achievements, but the qualities that define you as individuals who make the world around you better,” said Quinn. “I want to focus on just two of the NHS pillars: Service and Character – because, to me, they represent the core of living a life that is both meaningful and rewarding.”

Students were then inducted one by one into the NHS. The inductees were tapped on the shoulder by current members to symbolize their invitation to join the Chester chapter of the NHS. The new members then lit candles individually as they took the NHS oath.

“It’s a good feeling being inducted,” said James Musco, a junior at Chester Academy. “I mean being able to be in a society that tries to help out the community and help out people in need is a nice feeling. You can’t get in just by grades; you need to be a leader in the school, you need to lead by example.”