RoseMarie York joins Realty Executives

Milford. RoseMarie York has joined Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors in Milford as a sales associate. “RoseMarie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with her to our office," said manager Nicole Patrisso-May. "RoseMarie has been a real estate professional for nineteen years. In addition, she is a licensed real estate broker in New York State. Her goal is to bring buyers to our market. We are so fortunate to have her on our team here in Pennsylvania.” York has been an award-winning agent throughout her career. “I am very impressed with the Realty Executives team," said York. "As a real estate professional, I uphold their same principles of integrity, commitment and honesty. I am a successful realtor because I possess these qualities and above all help my clients reach their goals. I am excited to be part of the Realty Executives Milford office.” A mom and a grandmother, York enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. For more information, you can reach York directly on her cell at 845-542-1422 or at the Realty Executives Milford Branch Office located at 209 East Harford Street at 570-296-5800.