Truckers saved the world

To the Editor:

During the pandemic, truck drivers saved the world. It doesn’t matter how much food is at the farm. If that food can’t get to the processing plants, and then to the supermarkets, we will begin to starve. If supermarket shelves stay bare for a long enough time, we will eat our pets first, and then we will eat each other.

Truckers also supplied personal protective equipment and ventilators to hospitals and nursing homes. Whatever crises rock the world in the future, trucks must roll, or we are doomed.

Dave Salmon

Sparta, N.J.