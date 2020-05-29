All is Quiet-calm-serene

Normally, this would be great!

Today, however, after many days of same

None of us at Belle Reve are happy with this fate.

So far, we’ve all cooperated as well as we can do

But it’s getting harder hour by hour

We feel like “the forgotten few.”

Please make some noise, of any kind

To wake us up within

We want to be good, we really do

But “the forgotten few” are in a stew.

We wonder how our families are

Our pets, our friends, our loves

Please speak to us about anything

Any sounds will help us sing

Of happier times, of just being able

To touch/Caress another human being.

March 28, 2020