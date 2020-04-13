Springtime in New Jersey during the 2020 pandemic

‘Leven-forty-nine
On the night of three-nineteen
New season arrived
Look up toward the sun
Soak up warmth and squint your eyes
Spring is finally here!
People see the signs
Folks are glad that winter’s o’er
“Snowbirds” can return
Buds are on the branch
Lilac and forsythia
Crocuses pop up
Time for lots more bugs
Tiny black moths, woolly bears
Balls of mating snakes
Not all change seems good
Sometimes there are real bad signs
Nature’s not the same
Fewer birds this year
Not as many bushy squirrels
Came to steal the seeds
Fickle temp’rature
Climate change is evident
Apple trees seem scared
This year one big change
Oh my gosh, it’s terrible
Caught us unprepared
Dangerous “bug” attacked
Three months China fought it hard
Far across the sea
Now folks live in fear
Pandemic has hit our land
Virus Corona!
Can’t believe it’s here
No more gatherings in groups
Folks must stay inside
Take a quiet breath
Muster strength and get prepared
Future uncertain
Yearn for “normal” days
Celebrations, sun, and smiles
Pleasant vernal hikes
Let us mourn for Spring
And for all those folks who’ll die
Virus be long gone!
Mary Loudin
Hewitt