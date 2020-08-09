Assemblyman Colin Schmitt is such a nice man and has been so helpful during the coronavirus issue.

I am a senior citizen who has been very limited due to coronavirus. Assemblyman Schmitt organized hot meal delivery twice a week for over two months. These delicious meals really brought so much joy to me and other seniors during this difficult time.

Our Assemblyman went above and beyond the call of duty to help feed me and other seniors.

Assemblyman Schmitt’s office has always been very helpful and responsive on all issues that I have ever brought to their attention. Thank you so much Mr. Schmitt and I hope everyone stays healthy and safe.

MaryAnn Golkowski

Washingtonville