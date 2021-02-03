Nearly four decades after its initial release, Anheuser-Busch is bringing back an important responsible drinking message from its original 1982 “Know When to Say When” campaign, rooted in the same timeless message and adapted for today’s new normal.

The new short film celebrates our beloved bartenders and hospitality workers across the nation and reinforces the brewer’s longstanding commitment to promoting responsible drinking by encouraging responsible drinking behaviors for bar-goers and at-home drinkers alike.

“Know When to Say When” playfully highlights the many things bartenders do for their customers’ safety, including encouraging bar-goers to socialize safely, hydrate between beers, eat before or while drinking and, of course, plan ahead for a safe ride home.

The revival of “Know When to Say When” builds on the brewer’s proud tradition of encouraging responsible drinking behaviors and investing in new ways to drive awareness around this critical issue.

Since the launch of the initial “Know When to Say When” campaign, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful use of alcohol.

Remember to “Know When to Say When” during Superbowl LV!

Thank you for your support in spreading the message of “Know When to Say When” – it’s up to all of us to make a difference.

Sincerely,

Tom Kennedy

Dana Distributors Goshen