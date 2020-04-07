It’s only intermission at Cornerstone Theatre Arts

It is our collective hope that these words find you and yours safe and doing well. For our ailing brethren, we offer our prayers of comfort and healing.

We, the folks here at Cornerstone Theatre Arts (CTA), are coping and adjusting as best we can. A common sense among us is the eagerness we have to get back to doing what we do, namely, serving others.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts runs on the constant churn of creative ensemble collaboration in a continual quest to serve our audiences, sponsors, supporters, community and region.

Ours is a mission that relies on people. More specifically, people gathered together. We mix the ingredients of story and character, words and actions, lights and sound and put them forth as a glimpse into the human condition. The delicate, powerful, stubborn, funny, loving and unpredictable human condition. The miraculous gift of life.

We miss doing that, but we know and trust that we will be doing it again. We look forward to that day.

The name “Cornerstone” was chosen for a specific reason. It’s from the scriptures. “A Blessing” is one of its metaphorical meanings. The cornerstone is an important part of a foundation. Our foundation at CTA is mixed with love, encouragement, learning and many other elements.

We aspire to do good things. We aim always to “engage audiences through the power of theatre.”

And now we stay patient. No shows, no rehearsals, no box office nobody to serve. Our theater may be dark right now — but our spirits are filled with light. The lights of faith, trust and resolve. The human condition is incredibly resilient.

What other species can cry themselves to laughter and laugh themselves to tears?

Cornerstone Theatre Arts came to be with the belief in an idea. Belief from people like Gerry Hluchan and Ray Quattrini. They built the space we serve in. People like Arnie Jensen - he painted it. Our Board of Directors, Joe Betro, Drew Smith, Mal Stewart and Craig Calzaretta. People like Ceile Ayres and the literally thousands of folks who attend, support and sponsor our efforts. People like the creators of this newspaper and the other media outlets who help us promote our offerings. All of our partners in commerce.

We, together, all of us, are necessary parts of this blessed collaboration. This is not the end of our play ... we are in an extended intermission. Our lights will rise again. Please, let us serve you.

Our company of skilled, dedicated, caring, and amazingly creative artists will love the opportunity. Our Artistic Director Evelyn Albino, will welcome you. Jacqueline Dion, our Technical Director, will guide you. I will greet you in front of the building ... right near the cornerstone.

On a personal note, please accept my deepest gratitude. May God bless you. Be safe. Be well.

Ken Tschan

Founder/Director

Cornerstone Theatre Arts