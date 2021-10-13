In my letter to the editor last week, I erroneously indicated that the Flag Retirement Ceremony (held on Oct. 11th) was to be held at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, when in fact it was held at the property nearby, locally known as the Broccoli Patch.

I apologize for this oversight.

Members of the town have admitted their error in sharing a political event through town-wide email and have taken measures to ensure that it does not happen again, and for that we should all be grateful.

Susan Bahren

Chester