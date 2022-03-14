Grant Opportunity for Chester

To the editor:

As a Chester Town Councilman, I have been appointed as the liaison for grants. I work with a firm that helps the Town of Chester apply for grants that may bring funds back to the town for various purposes. Our grant writers recently sent me the NYS DEC Urban and Community Forestry Grant. This grant is meant to mitigate the costs of acquiring forested land for public use, which could help us preserve open space for generations to come. The catch is that it must come from private land, must be ten or more contiguous acres, and must be 75% forested land.

I believe this is too good of a grant to pass up, but I need your help. If you have land that you would like to sell to the town that fits these requirements or know someone who might/could be interested, please reach out to me at bholdridge@thetownofchester.org or call me at 845-699-0161. If we find something that fits, we could receive an award from the state in order purchase the land. The deadline for the grant is April 13th, so time is of the essence. Thank you for taking the time to read this!

Brandon Holdridge

Councilman, Town of Chester