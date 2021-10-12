George Lyons ‘has represented the residents of Goshen well’

I have known George Lyons for more than 40 years, and I can attest to his honesty, integrity, and diligence.

He has worked tirelessly for the community both as a private citizen and an elected official.

He has been an active member and riding EMT for GOVAC for more than 46 years, and he currently serves as President.

He served as a Village Trustee for 10 years, followed by eight years as mayor. He has served as a Town Councilman since 2006.

During those years, he has collaborated with his colleagues in finding efficient ways to save taxes. George has done a great job as Councilman.

He has represented the residents of Goshen well and he deserves to be re-elected on November 2. Please join me in voting for George Lyons for Town Council.

Malcolm Stewart

Goshen