George Lyons ‘has our votes’

We urge all voters who reside in Goshen to re-elect George Lyons, Town Councilman. He’s done an outstanding job and has earned our votes for re-election to Goshen’s Town Council.

George and I first met when we volunteered together with GOVAC. His energy and service to the community impressed me then and still does today.

Now that he has retired from his career in education, he gives full-time attention to the Town of Goshen and its residents, both through his service to GOVAC and also with his dedication to good government.

Councilman Lyons listens to the people and works hard to keep on top of important issues that face the town, weighing carefully the potential benefits vs. liabilities. We like that he is fiscally conservative and tries to keep our taxes low.

We have a great love for this town and hope it will continue to prosper. As far as we are concerned, the best way for that to happen is to re-elect George Lyons on November 2.

He has our votes.

Regards,

Bud and Bonnie Kirsch

Goshen