Congratulations, best wishes and thanks

The person who calls himself/herself Mander Chan comments frequently on any number of local issues. Here is Chan’s take on the election:

My congratulations to all who took the time and made the effort to cast their ballot. It was a pleasure to meet and catch up with so many neighbors and some new ones while at the polls. So many of those I saw were likewise interacting with those around them.

Best wishes to the winning candidates and thanks to the others for engaging the public in making a choice.