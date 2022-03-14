Clarifying conservative logic

Dear fellow conservatives and Republicans:

Every few years we go to the polls and conservatives like to think that their candidates remain extremely strong on National Defense. That means that they often vote for higher spending on the military and military services. Yet at the very same time, a good part of the Republican Party is now anti-government and they want to have the right to purchase weaponry of all kinds in order to oppose said strong government.

This seems to be a severe case in circular reasoning that I’m hoping that someone can respond and straighten out for me and others! Thank you and I look forward to any responses. Take care and stay safe.

Richard Freifeld,

Chester, New York