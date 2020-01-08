x
Assemblyman Schmitt's appointed co-chair of the statewide sportsmen's legislative caucus 'will be a real benefit to our area'

Town of Goshen /
08 Jan 2020 | 06:03

    To the Editor:

    I recently read the wonderful news that our Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has been appointed co-chair of the statewide sportsmen's legislative caucus.

    Our area has a strong and proud history of hunting and fishing. We also have serious conservation-related concerns. These are all areas that Assemblyman Colin has been a leader on and the main areas the caucus is involved in.

    As an avid hunter and fisher, I am proud to see our assemblyman recognized with such a significant position that will be a real benefit to our area.

    Congratulations, Mr. Schmitt.

    Travis Bauer

    Goshen