Assemblyman Schmitt's appointed co-chair of the statewide sportsmen's legislative caucus 'will be a real benefit to our area'

To the Editor:

I recently read the wonderful news that our Assemblyman Colin Schmitt has been appointed co-chair of the statewide sportsmen's legislative caucus.

Our area has a strong and proud history of hunting and fishing. We also have serious conservation-related concerns. These are all areas that Assemblyman Colin has been a leader on and the main areas the caucus is involved in.

As an avid hunter and fisher, I am proud to see our assemblyman recognized with such a significant position that will be a real benefit to our area.

Congratulations, Mr. Schmitt.

Travis Bauer

Goshen