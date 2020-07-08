2020 Graduations

As a parent of a class of 2020 graduate I want to thank Assemblyman Colin Schmitt for leading the charge to have modified socially distant in-person graduations this summer.

Our Assemblyman led the charge dealing with the Governor and spearheading a petition drive to spur support. He was successful and we are very grateful.

Our graduates have so much to be proud of and they have already lost so much this year with coronavirus, so having modified in-person ceremonies is a real positive mark.

It is great to know that our 2020 graduates and all graduate families have Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in our corner fighting for us.

Thanks,

Patricia Clarino

New Windsor